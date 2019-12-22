20-year-old San Juan woman killed in morning crash

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Alamo that left a young woman dead early Sunday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred at about 6 a.m. at the intersection of Earling Road and Alamo Road, and involved two vehicles.

A red Ford pickup, driven by an unidentified woman, was traveling southbound on Alamo Road. San Juan resident Alysha Renee Alvarez, 20, was driving a silver Cadillac car heading eastbound on Earling Road, then made a left turn onto Alamo Road traveling northbound.

The two collided, and the driver of the Ford vehicle was transported to McAllen Medical Center with injuries.

Alvarez sustained what DPS referred to as major injuries, and died at the scene.

DPS’ investigation into the crash remains ongoing.