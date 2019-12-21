Nikki Rowe Darrin Everage (32) battles for a rebound against Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during the City of Palms championship high school basketball game at Nikki Rowe High school gymnasium on Saturday, Dec.21, 2019 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsPhotos Photo Gallery: Los Fresnos beats McAllen Rowe in the City of Palms championship game 55-35 Delcia Lopez - December 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Nikki Rowe Darrin Everage (32) snags a rebound against Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during the City of Palms championship high school basketball game at Nikki Rowe High school gymnasium on Saturday, Dec.21, 2019 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Nikki Rowe Emiliano Ramirez (35) battles for a rebound against Los Fresnos Dayton Noriega (5) during the City of Palms championship high school basketball game at Nikki Rowe High school gymnasium on Saturday, Dec.21, 2019 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Nikki Rowe Louis Yerba (20) on a drive to the basket against Los Fresnos Tony Aldreghetti (23) during the City of Palms championship high school basketball game at Nikki Rowe High school gymnasium on Saturday, Dec.21, 2019 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Nikki Rowe Darrin Everage (32) guards Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during the City of Palms championship high school basketball game at Nikki Rowe High school gymnasium on Saturday, Dec.21, 2019 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Nikki Rowe Ale Garcia (23) and Darrin Everage (32) double team Los Fresnos Ricky Altamirano (32) during the City of Palms championship high school basketball game at Nikki Rowe High school gymnasium on Saturday, Dec.21, 2019 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com