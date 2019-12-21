Pharr launches 311 app

For the first time, Pharr residents will be able to connect with its local government through a 311 mobile app, Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez announced this week.

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Playstore, outfitted with the city’s navy and yellow colors. Residents will be able to report issues ranging from potholes to disturbances, view city meeting agendas, make online payments and request public information and patrols from the Pharr Police Department.

“To make the city more accountable, transparent,” said Jose Pena, Pharr’s IT director who put the app on display on television screens during a news conference on Wednesday.

The app is another tool for the city to connect with residents, a tool used by other cities in Texas, including McAllen. Pena said that the app, however, is not yet available in Spanish.

“Hopefully within a year it could be available in Spanish,” Pena said.