Mike Salinas, former coach at Harlingen South, Edinburg Vela and Weslaco High, has been selected as head coach for Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s football program, pending approval of the system’s board of regents.

Salinas, a graduate of A&M Kingsville, spent his time since earning his bachelor’s degree in 2000 at various schools around the state, leading their football programs to winning seasons, according to a release from the university.

A formal press conference to introduce Salinas is slated for January 6.