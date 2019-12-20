Docs: Rural Edinburg eight-liner robbery resulting in shooting was inside job

A probable cause affidavit alleges a 43-year-old man accused in an eight-liner shooting in rural Edinburg told investigators he worked as a gate guard for the operation.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor Hugo Rojas following the shooting that happened Monday afternoon north of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road.

When investigators arrived, they found a man on the ground with a bullet wound to his pelvic area.

“Investigators observed blood on a chair outside next to the house and puddles of blood with a projectile on the floor,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Deputies stopped Rojas as he was walking away from the scene.

“Investigators met with Victor Hugo Rojas Ruiz who provided a voluntary statement of accused and admitted to the offense,” the charging document states. “Victor further states he planned the robbery with Jose Soberon.”

Deputies arrested Soberon on Tuesday.

“Jose and his cousin committed the robbery with two unknown males,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Jose was the driver and also entered the house to commit the robbery.”

The charging document says the men stole about $2,000 and were going to split it five ways.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage which shows an early 2000 model Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the lower passenger side traveling in the area at the time of the shooting.

A review of Soberon’s social media accounts showed he was selling a blue 2004 Ford Mustang with a white stripe matching the vehicle in the surveillance footage.

Both men are charge with criminal attempt capital murder.

Rojas and Soberon remain jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators said Tuesday that more arrests are pending.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward by contacting the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Anonymous tipsters can contact the sheriff’s office through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.