A Dark Day: The Edinburg Triple Homicide-Suicide

Staff Report
-

12-18: EDP holds presser, IDs suspect, reveals motive

Suspect in 3 homicides is named

12-17: The Monitor obtains preliminary autopsy reports, reveals gruesome nature of the slayings

Mother, daughter, were stabbed in neck during Edinburg triple homicide

12-16: EDP continues to remain silent on triple homicide investigation

Questions about deadly day in Edinburg remain

12-13: The Monitor obtains front page of police report, identifies victims

Police records reveal identities in triple homicide

12-11: EPD confirms triple homicide suspect committing suicide theory

Investigators suspect triple homicide, suicide in Edinburg

12-10: The original story from the day police discovered the bodies

Edinburg police investigating 4 deaths from gunshots

12-10: EDP says fourth body found at crime scene

Edinburg PD says fourth body has been found at scene