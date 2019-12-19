Sex assault suspect to remain jailed for the holidays

A 36-year-old man accused of aggravated sexual assault won’t receive a bond reduction he sought with hope that he might spend Christmas with his family.

Genaro Fuentes appeared in front of state District Judge Mario E. Ramirez on Thursday where Ramirez listened to around five minutes of argument before denying Fuentes’ request to have his $75,000 bond reduced in its entirety.

Fuentes is charged with at least three others, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, in a sex case investigated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission into Fuentes’ mother’s bar in rural Mission, Rita’s Sports Bar.

Authorities allege Rita Martinez Moreno, Fuentes’ mother, held minor girls who were brought from Mexico at the bar where the children were allegedly raped.

Fuentes, who worked at the bar, had also been charged with a count of aggravated assault of a child and another count of aggravated sexual assault, but jail records indicate those charges have been dismissed.

The reason for the dismissal isn’t immediately clear.

The man’s mother, Martinez, is being held on $2,085,000 million in bonds on 31 charges that range from possession of a controlled substance, trafficking of persons and nearly 30 sexual assault charges involving minors.

The charges date back to 1999.

Juan Angel Barrientos, 48, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, charges that date back to 2001 and 2002.

He is the former DPS trooper and the only suspect released on bond in the case. He received a $60,000 personal recognizance bond.

The fourth suspect, Mariano Israel Vera, 53, is charged to a single count of sexual assault of a minor and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

All four suspects have entered not guilty pleas.