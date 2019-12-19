Garcia joins Edinburg City Council

EDINBURG — Juan “Johnny” Garcia formally joined city council here Wednesday evening after defeating Deanna “Coach” Dominguez in a runoff election earlier this month.

Garcia bested Dominguez by 1,533 votes, receiving 64% of the ballots cast with 3,424 votes to her 36%, totaling 1,891 votes.

Dominguez had the support of Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, and while Garcia appeared to have the support of the former administration, led by former Edinburg Mayor Richard Garcia and the Palacios family, a longtime political powerhouse in Hidalgo County.

The victory by Garcia ensures that Molina’s faction no longer holds the majority on council.

Garcia was sworn in after the council canvassed the election returns, occupying the Place 3 seat formerly held by Homer Jasso Jr., at the regular meeting Tuesday.

“First of all I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity and giving me good health in life. I want to first of all thank my mother for being the backbone of our family and being able to be here,” Garcia said after being sworn in. “I also want to thank my wife for all the support she’s given me all these years and for being behind me the whole time for my campaign journey.”

Garcia thanked the rest of his family, as well as the voters that supported him and outgoing council members Jasso and David Torres.

“It’s an honor for me to serve you all. This seat belongs to the community, it doesn’t belong to me,” Garcia said. “My door will always be open to help each and every one of you the best that I can. I may not have the answer, but I will look for it to the best of my ability.”