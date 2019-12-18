Edinburg PD name triple homicide suspect, reveal sexual assault allegations

The Edinburg Police Department has identified the man suspected of committing a triple homicide last week as 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila.

Authorities say he is accused of killing 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu, 48-year-old Magdalena Andrade-Cantu and 30-year-old Aaron Cortez on Dec. 9 at Apt. 5 at 301 W. Kuhn Drive.

Police also confirmed Avila was under investigation for aggravated sexual assault on allegations of ongoing molestation of Rebecca.

Preliminary autopsy reports show Magdalena was killed by stab wounds to the neck; Rebecca died from a gunshot wound to the head and a knife wound of the neck; and Cortez died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Magdalena was Rebecca’s mother and Cortez was a home healthcare provider. Avila is believed to have been the boyfriend of Magdalena.

A toddler was found unharmed in the home when police responded on the morning of Dec. 10. Police believe Avila is the child’s father.

The new detail comes from a press conference. This story will be update with more information from that press conference.