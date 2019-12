The annual Chanukah Concert & Festival will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Archer Park, 101 N. Main St. in McAllen.

The event will feature a kosher hot dog stand, rides, games, hot latkes, a giant Menorah lighting and a live concert at 6 p.m. featuring Jewish pop artist Yoni Z.

The event is free and open to the public.