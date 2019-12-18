Authorities believe suspect abused 80-year-old woman’s credit cards

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of credit card abuse against an elderly person.

According to police reports, an 80-year-old woman made contact with McAllen police officers to report suspicious charges made to her credit card.

The woman told police she noticed she had a balance of $2,289.02 on her Bealls’ credit card when she should have had a balance of $0. She claimed she had not used her credit card in several months.

The first questionable transaction was made July 24 at the Bealls located at 3300 West Expressway 83 in McAllen. Police were able to view surveillance footage in which a heavyset man with a shaved head and dark complexion purchased several items. The time of the purchase was 9:20 p.m., which matched the time of purchase shown on the woman’s account.

The suspect in the surveillance footage matched the description of Jesus Muñoz III, who already had warrants for his arrest for credit card abuse. Additionally, the suspect drove a vehicle very similar to that of Muñoz, a gold Honda Accord with a sunroof.

Police also observed the suspect making purchases with the woman’s credit card July 25 at 12:58 p.m. at Bealls on Expressway 83 in McAllen, July 25 at 7:37 p.m. at the Bealls located at 7600 North 10th Street in McAllen, and July 26 at 11:58 a.m. at the Bealls on Expressway 83.

Investigators visited Muñoz’s residence in San Juan on December 10 at 9:38 a.m. They were able to observe Muñoz’s gold Honda Accord outside the residence.

The investigators contacted the San Juan Police Department to assist McAllen PD in making contact in the residence, but the investigators noticed the suspect vehicle pulling out of the driveway before the San Juan PD arrived.

The investigators watched the vehicle drive down the road before turning around and driving back to the residence. It was at this time the the investigators exited their vehicle and identified themselves to Muñoz.

According to the police report, Muñoz initially complied with the investigators, but he then attempted to run toward the door of his trailer. The investigators were able to prevent Muñoz from entering his trailer. He continued to struggle, but police eventually apprehended him.

Police searched Muñoz and found a clear plastic bag with a white/clear crystal-like substance inside, which was later determined to be methamphetamines. During a secondary search at the city jail, Muñoz was found to have a clear smoking pipe in his underwear.

Muñoz was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and nine counts of credit card abuse against an elderly person, a third degree felony.