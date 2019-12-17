Rep. Gonzalez announces nearly half-million dollars for McAllen Veterans Nursing Homes

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Tuesday announced $488,324 for the McAllen Veterans Nursing Homes to purchase new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

“Regardless of age or injury, our veterans who have served our country should be taken care of,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I am grateful McAllen Veterans Nursing Homes will receive this funding which is necessary to provide state-of-the-art and energy efficient heating and cooling for residents and employees of the McAllen Veterans Nursing Homes. The welfare of our veterans and those who care for them will always be one of my highest priorities.”

The funding came as part of a Texas Veterans Land Board 2019 grant, where the board was awarded $1.2 million for HVAC replacements in Amarillo, El Paso and McAllen. The Texas Veterans Land Board offers long-term care for qualified veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents. Texas State Veterans Homes are owned by the state of Texas and are regulated by both the Texas Health and Human Services Commission as well as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Texas State Veterans Homes serve a unique demographic, and provide all employees with specialized training to help them understand the military experience as well as post-traumatic stress.