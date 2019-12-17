Mother, daughter, were stabbed in neck during Edinburg triple homicide

Preliminary autopsies show two of the three people killed during the triple homicide last week also suffered stab wounds to their necks.

The Monitor obtained the reports, which state that 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu died from a “gunshot wound of head and incised wound of neck.”

Her mother, 48-year-old Magdalena Andrade-Cantu, was killed by stab wounds to the neck. Her preliminary autopsy report does not list gunshot wounds as a cause of death.

Aaron Cortez, 30, a home healthcare provider, died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Their bodies were found inside Apt. 5 at 301 W. Kuhn Drive on Dec. 10 after a 9-1-1 call police received at 6:49 a.m.

The first page of a police report obtained through a Texas Public Information Act request, which also revealed the identities of the victims, states that the incident began on the evening of Dec. 9 at around 7 p.m.

Edinburg police have only said the individuals died from “possible” gunshot wounds and have not mentioned stab wounds.

The autopsies were conducted Dec. 11 and 12.

A male toddler was found alive inside the apartment by authorities. Police Chief Cesar Torres said last Tuesday. The child was being cared for and monitored.

Hours after confirming the triple homicide, the Edinburg Police Department announced on Facebook that a fourth body had been found in a separate location.

The Edinburg Police Department has not released the identity of the fourth individual or where police found the person.

Last Wednesday, police confirmed they believed the crime was a triple homicide with the suspect committing suicide.

Torres on Tuesday said the dead included a mother, her daughter, a home healthcare provider and a man who was dating one of the women.

Someone who knew Cortez, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed he was a home healthcare provider and the first page of a police report confirmed Cortez was found in the apartment, along with Rebecca Lee and Magdalena.

The only individual not identified is the boyfriend, who was not named in the police report.

Magdalena’s cousin has started a gofundme fundraiser for the toddler, which can be found by using this link: https://tinyurl.com/svglm9n.

Cortez’s family has also started a gofundme fundraiser to help his surviving wife, three daughter and two sons, which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/vwfp8mh.

The Edinburg Police Department said in an email Tuesday that a press conference will be held today where authorities will disclose more details about the investigation.