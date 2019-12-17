A new mayor and two new commissioners were sworn into office at a special La Joya City Council meeting Tuesday evening after a runoff election earlier this month.

Isidro Casanova, the city’s former police chief, was sworn in as mayor while Roger Hernandez and Laura Mendiola Macias were sworn in as commissioners.

Casanova defeated incumbent mayor Jose “Fito” Salinas, while commissioners Hernandez and Macias bested Daniel Flores Jr. and Dalia Arriaga, respectively.

The three winners campaigned together under the ‘We Are La Joya’ campaign. Their victory represents a new majority on the council.

Speaking to a city hall overflowing with onlookers, Salinas congratulated his opponent and the new commissioners before the council canvassed the returns.

“You will be undertaking a great challenge in leading the city of La Joya,” he said. “You are also inheriting a very healthy general fund balance. The people of La Joya and myself will support you a hundred percent.”

Mayor Casanova thanked his opponent for his years of service and commented on his hopes for the city.

“We do have a lot of work to do,” he said. “It’s been in the works for many years, and I know that I’ve spoken to some of the department heads already and we have some very serious needs that need to be solved.”

Casanova also pledged to work with the community to better serve La Joya’s citizens.

“We promised change, we promised a better living for our community members, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We will be going out to the community and talking to the community and asking them exactly what it is they would want changed. Asking them for advice; asking them for help.”