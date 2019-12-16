Questions about deadly day in Edinburg remain

A full week has passed since someone called 9-1-1 to report finding three bodies inside an Edinburg apartment along with an unharmed male toddler.

Over that week, the Edinburg Police Department has released minimal details into what Chief Cesar Torres called a “horrific” incident that authorities believe is a triple homicide with the suspect committing suicide.

That continued Monday as a police official again said the department would not release any new information.

“We will not be releasing any information due to it still being under investigation,” police spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez said.

The name of the suspect still has not been released. Authorities have not said what transpired in the apartment or what they believe led to the violent incident on Dec. 10, though they believe everyone involved died from possible gunshot wounds.

The Monitor has identified the victims through a Texas Public Information Act request for police reports documenting the crime scene inside Apt. 5 at 301 W. Kuhn Drive. That report, however, does not include the name of the suspect.

The victims include 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu, 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu and 30-year-old Aaron Cortez.

On Tuesday afternoon, Torres said investigators believed the dead included a mother, her daughter, one of the women’s boyfriend and a home healthcare provider.

Someone who knew Cortez, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed he was a home healthcare provider.

Hours after confirming last Tuesday that police were investigating a triple homicide, Edinburg police on Facebook said a fourth body was found at a separate location.

The police report indicates Rebecca Lee, Magdalena and Cortez, were found at the apartment, leaving the boyfriend as possibly being found in the separate location and possibly being the suspected shooter.

A witness who lives in the area, said Tuesday morning that they saw someone calling 9-1-1 just before 7 a.m., reporting dead bodies. When the 9-1-1 caller spotted the witness, the caller left the area.

Two witnesses who live near the apartment said they didn’t hear any gunshots or hear a disturbance.

