Longtime attorney running for Precinct 4 JP

EDINBURG — Not a politician but a servant of his community.

That’s what Orlando Jimenez wants voters to know about him as he prepares to unseat Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza.

Jimenez, a 42-year-old Edinburg attorney and resident, said he hopes voters see his dedication to his craft and public service, as crucial to their community.

Jimenez graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American in 1998 and obtained his law degree in 2004 from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

He’s been practicing law for roughly 15 years and works criminal cases in both state and federal court. He said he’s intimately familiar with those types of cases as they are the majority of the cases he handles.

If elected to the Precinct 4 Place 1 post, which covers a population of more than 190,000 people in Edinburg, Faysville, McAllen, San Manuel and San Carlos, he wants to establish both a night, and weekend court for residents who cannot be present during the week because of work.

“A night court and a weekend court is in an effort to be able to allow our hardworking community to take care of their court business while not being forced to miss work,” Jimenez said.

These days, the longtime attorney splits his time between his law firm in Edinburg and Progreso — where he was appointed to the municipal court bench in April.

As the municipal judge, Jimenez said he’s learned how to be prepared to be on notice, often having to sign off on arrest warrants and other duties.

He said he leaves the bench every week feeling satisfied with the service he’s provided, and being able to speak to residents personally has helped him get to know the job better.

“…Dealing with our residents on a one-on-one basis, it’s been so rewarding to listen to them, and try to help them within the parameters of the law,” Jimenez said. “I really enjoy it — when I leave the court, I leave with a smile knowing I did my best to help everyone, try to aid them and assist them.”

In addition to those obligations, Jimenez also acts as the city attorney and city prosecutor for the city of Edcouch, a duty he says he takes with great pride.

“I am interested in helping out our community with the legal experience that I have, with the understanding on how to administer justice and to be a true servant of the people,” the attorney said.

To that end, Jimenez wants to hear from residents and has distributed his phone number so that residents could reach out to him.

Jimenez can be reached at (956) 270-4117 to set up an appointment or simply just to talk to him.

“I have never run as a politician. I really am from here,” Jimenez said. “From the people, for the people.”