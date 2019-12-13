Weslaco man is third charged in home invasion death

A Weslaco man arrested on a murder charge Thursday afternoon is the third person accused in the fatal shooting death of 32-year-old Mercedes resident Emanuel Alvarado.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Frank Medrano said investigators arrested 23-year-old Martin Torres Perez Jr. without incident at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Torres, 21-year-old Mercedes resident Juan Jesus Hernandez and 32-year-old Mercedes resident Noel Alvarado are all charged with murder for Emanuel’s death.

Noel, who is Emanuel’s brother, Torres and Hernandez are accused of attempting to rob drugs and money from a residence in rural Weslaco on Dec. 3.

Johnothon Gonzalez, 26, a resident at the home, disarmed Emanuel and shot the man, killing him.

Noel drove his brother to Knapp Medical Center where he died.

Investigators are still looking for 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez, who is the suspected organizer of the robbery.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”