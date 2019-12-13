Weslaco man is third charged in home invasion death

A Weslaco man arrested on a murder charge Thursday afternoon is the third person accused in the fatal shooting death of 32-year-old Mercedes resident Emanuel Alvarado.

Sgt. Frank Medrano of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested 23-year-old Martin Torres Perez Jr. without incident at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Torres, 21-year-old Mercedes resident Juan Jesus Hernandez and 32-year-old Mercedes resident Noel Alvarado are all charged with murder for Emanuel’s death.

Noel, who is Emanuel’s brother, Torres and Hernandez are accused of attempting to rob a residence in rural Weslaco of drugs and money on Dec. 3.

Johnothon Gonzalez, 26, a resident at the home, disarmed Emanuel and shot the man, killing him.

Noel drove his brother to Knapp Medical Center where he died.

Investigators are still looking for 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez, who is the suspected organizer of the robbery.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”