Police records reveal identities in Edinburg triple homicide

A Texas Public Information Act request has revealed the identities of the three individuals killed Tuesday morning in Edinburg in what investigators believe is a triple homicide with the suspect committing suicide.

The victims include 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu, 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu and 30-year-old Aaron Cortez. The one-page police report does not include the suspect’s name.

The Edinburg Police Department responded to 301 W. Kuhn St. at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday after a 9-1-1 caller reported finding three bodies inside the apartment.

A police report lists Magdalena and Rebecca Lee as residents of the address.

During a press conference, Chief Cesar Torres said a mother, her daughter, a home healthcare provider and a man thought to be in a relationship with one of the woman all died.

Police found a male toddler alive and unharmed in the apartment.

Torres previously said the child is safe and being monitored.

Initially, authorities said three people died Tuesday morning.

However, hours later, police said on Facebook that a fourth body was found in a separate location.

The police department has not released information about what happened, other than saying everyone died from possible gunshot wounds.

A witness who lived in the area told the newspaper that he saw the man who called 9-1-1 that morning, adding that once the caller spotted him taking out the trash, the caller left the area.