McAllen opens all-inclusive Miracle Field

McALLEN — The first all-inclusive Miracle Field in the Rio Grande Valley opened on Thursday at McAllen’s youth baseball complex, the final component of the sprawling baseball facility to be ready for use.

“When the city of McAllen can build facilities that allows every citizen in our community to utilize, then we are doing something right,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said. “The Miracle Field here at our McAllen Youth Baseball Complex is something that I am extremely proud of because here in McAllen, everybody matters.”

The new field — funded in part by an HEB Tournament of Champions Grant worth $150,000 — features a turf surface to accommodate wheelchairs and any other equipment that could move more smoothly on turf.

From its opening in 2018, the baseball complex, paid for through a $15 million bond election voters approved in 2013, includes 11 baseball fields, plus the new miracle field. City Commissioner Javier Villalobos, who is involved in youth baseball through his family, said the complex will become a premier destination for youth baseball teams across the state.

In the complex’s first year, City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez has said that more than 100,000 players and spectators visited the grounds at the corner of Auburn Avenue and 29th Street.

“I am so proud to be associated with such an amazing project for our community that includes not just the children with special needs who will get to experience the thrill of playing baseball on such a cool field,” Rodriguez said, “but also, their parents and family members who want for them what we all want: to be included in every aspect of our community.”