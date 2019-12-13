Local law enforcement stepping up patrols for holiday season

The McAllen Police Department has announced an increase enforcement of impaired drivers throughout the rest of the holiday season.

McAllen PD is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation and other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies to conduct an Impaired Driver Enforcement detail starting today and running through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

According to a news release, the local law enforcement agencies have planned, coordinated and will implement law enforcement patrols in an effort to make a regional impact against driving under the influence.

“Holiday periods continue to be one of the most dangerous times for Texas motorists, and our community. Many fatalities during these holidays occur due to intoxicated drivers,” the news release read.

The police department is urging locals to make plans to have a sober ride, a designated driver or take a taxi during the holiday season.

“Make sure not to drink and drive, watch your speed and always buckle up,” read the news release.